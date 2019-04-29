CHARLES R. "LITTLE DEBBIE MAN" STARKEY, age 91, of Washington CH, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:05 p.m. at Four Seasons of Washington CH.

He was born on March 23, 1928 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Charles C. and Freda Stires Starkey. He was a graduate of Victory High School in Clarksburg. He proudly served his country in the US Army Airborne. He was known locally as the "Little Debbie Man" where he was the local distributor for many years. He was a member of the South Side Church of Christ, was a teacher of the Loyal Disciples Sunday School Class, was a leader of the Bible Bowl for many years and spent many years working with the youth. He was also a member of the F&AM Lodge #107 and the Order of Eastern Star. Charlie had been a Boy Scout leader and also a little league coach. He enjoyed studying the Bible, watching sports, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Frances M. Martindale Starkey, whom he married on July 8, 1956, his son, Charles Terry Michael Starkey, and his sister, June Starkey.

Survivors include his daughters, Bonnie (Greg) Blumenthal, and Beverly (Ronnie) Dawson; grandchildren, Tami, Kami, Jeff, and David Dawson, Michael Starkey, Vickie Brown, Chad Starkey, Jeremy Baldridge, Tara, and Patty Horton; 22 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Emma Clevenger, brothers, Paul Starkey, and Lawrence "Larry" (Bobbi) Starkey as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Also surviving is his Goddaughter, Cheryl Stockwell.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the South Side Church of Christ, 921 S. Fayette St., with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Masonic service will be held at 10:00 followed by an Eastern Star service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com