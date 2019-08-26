Charles Renny Brickles, 79, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 9:56 a.m. at the Mount Carmel Grove City Medical Center where he had been a patient since July 30.

Mr. Brickles was born July 30, 1940, in Meigs County, Ohio to Max Eugene and Hazel Starkey Brickles and lived most of his life in this community.

Before his retirement, he was a corrections officer at the Pickaway Correctional Institute.

He had been a member of McNair Memorial Presbyterian Church.

On December 24, 1965, he married the former Allene Raye Trimble. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2010. He was also preceded by a grandson, Jesse Jenkins, III; his parents and four brothers, William, David, Lynn Joe (Butch) and Danny Brickles.

He is survived by a son, Michael Brickles of Washington Court House; a daughter, Betsey Jenkins and her husband, Jesse, of Greenfield; two grandchildren, Haley Brickles and Justin Jenkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements for a graveside service to be held in Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville are being completed and will be announced by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

