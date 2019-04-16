Charlotte Margine (Burns) Greene 92, of Houston Texas passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Jeffersonville Ohio on March 20, 1927 to the late Earl Pleasant and Maude Lane Burns. Charlotte worked at several daycare facilities and in youth outreach, sharing her love for children. She also worked at AT&T and alongside her husband in his janitorial business. She was a lifelong member of The Church of God in Jeffersonville and witnessed to her love of Jesus everywhere she went. Though her greatest loves were her husband Raymond, her daughter Connie and her grandson Jonathan, she expressed her love for all she came in contact with. Charlotte bought and received great joy in life, singing and praising the Lord, which she did even in her final days.

In addition to her parents Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Greene, daughter Connie Gayle Burns, brothers Gayle Burns, Ellsworth "Chuck" Burns Sr., Warren Burns, Calvin Burns, George Burns, sisters Margaret Nooks and Joella Scott.

Charlotte is survived by her grandson Jonathan (Colette Loeb) Burns of Houston TX, three sisters Mary Lee Burns of Jeffersonville, Amelia R. Burns of Jeffersonville, Blanca Burns-McKee of Jamestown, goddaughter Crystal "Hope" Mitchell of Centerville and raised as a brother, Earl "Skip" (Dorothy) Burns of Columbus,

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019, at 11am, at The Church of God in Jeffersonville, with Pastor James Smith officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00pm.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

