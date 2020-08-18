Christine Graffis

Christine "Chris" Graffis, age 63, the "Mayor" of Waterloo, Ohio, met her Savior on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at home. Born in Pickaway County, Ohio to the late Ernestine and James Lowry, Chris was a graduate of Miami Trace High School. She was a member of New Holland CCCU. Chris married Chuck Graffis and they lived a long life together. Chuck passed in 2015. Chris was also preceded in death by her siblings Ellen, Jimmy, Dave, and Kathy. She is survived by her children Nicole (Kerry) Larkins, Kim Graffis and Charles (Jenn "Boo") Graffis, her grandchildren Gracie "Gracie Baby" Graffis and Charles Graffis, III "Little Man", her sister Alice Costlow, brother Mike (Christy) Lowry and several nieces and nephews and many, many friends and neighbors. Family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00p.m. FRIDAY at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 (740)-869-2777 where her Funeral Service will be held 10:00a.m. SATURDAY, AUGUST 22, 2020 with Reverend Joy Stanforth, officiating. Burial will follow at Waterloo Cemetery. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Chris' family.