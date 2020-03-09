Christine Mabra 84, of Washington C.H. passed away on Sunday March 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Manchester, Ohio on April 20, 1935 to the late Johnny Day and Fannie Collins Ridout.

In addition to her parents she is proceeded in death by her husband Fred Mabra, brothers Charles Hammond, Carl Hall, sister Florance Hall.

Christine is survived by her son David (Bonnie) Ashley of Troy, sister Kathryn Frazier and special partner Ron Glassco.

Funeral services will be held Thursday March 12, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C.H. with Rev. Phillip Collie Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Washington Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00pm until time of service.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio

