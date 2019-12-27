Christy Leeann Scherer, 38, of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23, 2019, as the result of injuries sustained in an accident.

She was born February 16, 1981, in Chillicothe to Earl Leasure, Jr., and Shelly Graves.

Surviving are her mother and step-father, Shelly (Ed) Freygang; her father, Earl (Kim Bailey) Leasure, Jr.,; three children, Caden (Travina Schirtzing) Scherer, Conner Schrake, and Shira (Garrett Boggess) Scherer; her siblings, Earl (Heidi) Leasure III, Chad (Christina) Leasure, Robert (Tiffany) Freygang, and Abe Freygang; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lucille Ward, and Earl (Ann) Leasure, Sr., and her maternal grandparents, William and Georgia Graves.

Christy was a graduate of Unioto High School, class of 1999, and was currently working as an employee with the Yusa Corporation in Washington Court House. In her free time, she loved going antiquing, going to garage sales, and helping people.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Shaun Raleigh officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Monday evening from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The family would like to give special thanks to all of the emergency responders and bystanders that were there to help Christy during the accident.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to LCNB National Bank in Frankfort in a fund set up for her children.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com