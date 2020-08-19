1/1
Cindy Rae Greene
1962 - 2020
CINDY RAE GREENE, age 58, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:14 a.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 14, 1962 in Fayette County to Donald and Mary Haines Coe. She was a 1980 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Cindy was a dedicated and life-long employee of Long John Silvers with forty-four years of service. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved the outdoors. She had a passion for gardening that was evident with all her plants and flowers. Cindy formed an amazing bond with her nieces and nephews. She was a deeply devoted grandmother to Falon, Kyra, and Kendall.

Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Coe.

Survivors include her husband of forty-two years, Ronnie Greene; daughter, Cassie (Kyle) Greene; father, Donnie Coe; siblings, Rex (Beth) Coe, Kandy (Dale) Sollars, Barry Coe, and Kelly (John) Wenner; and three beautiful grandchildren, Falon, Kyra, and Kendall.

She is now reunited with our beloved Mother. They are presently looking down on all of us knowing how much they are missed and loved by us all.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J.

Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC-James), 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
Cindy you are a bright light who brought smiles and laughter to all of us who knew you and grew up with you, rest in peace Cindy you will always be missed.
sheri ater
Friend
August 19, 2020
Condolences to the Coe & Greene families..I met Cindy at Eber when we moved here & she was such a sweet & smiling powerhouse..She truly was a great person..Will muss talkung to her at LJ especially about our kuds .Fly high with the Angels Cindy & know we all love you.
Celeste Chobert Spradlin
Classmate
August 19, 2020
What a wonderful woman! We worked together for many years. Rest in peace Cindy. I will miss you.
Cindi Cotton
Coworker
