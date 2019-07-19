Clara 'Porky' Mae Sears, age 64, of New Vienna, passed on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family. Born on July 12, 1955, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Donna Mahanes Sears. Porky was a 1974 graduate of East Clinton. She was a member of the New Vienna United Methodist Church, the UMC Women's Group, and participated in the Emmaus Walk in 1993. Porky was also a member of the New Vienna Senior Citizens. She is survived by her sisters: Lena 'Punky' Hess of New Vienna, Elizabeth 'Pam' Groves of Washington Court House, and Peggy 'Peanut' Lyons of New Vienna. Also left to cherish Porky's memory is a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Littleton Funeral Home, in order to help with expenses. Family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 4-8pm at the New Vienna Methodist Church, where a funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday. Burial to follow at New Vienna IOOF Cemetery. Dr. John Allen will officiate. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements; visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.