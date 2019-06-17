Clarence Lee Cruse, 81, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 12:14 a.m. shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. He had been ill the past month.

Clarence was born March 14, 1938, in Boone County, KY to Robert Lee and Carrie Barnett Cruse. He had lived in this community since 1951.

Before his retirement in 2000, he had been a forklift operator and truck driver for Mead Container for 32 years.

Clarence was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carmen Lorraine Cruse Daily, on July 21, 2015; his parents; three brothers, James Franklin, Curtis and McKinley Cruse; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and William VanDyne; a half-brother, Ben Carpenter and three half-sisters, Frances, Katherine and Irene.

He is survived by his wife, the former Louise Peters, whom he married March 15, 1961; three children and their spouses, Clifford Lee and Marti Cruse of Jacksonville, FL, Christopher Lyn and Nola Cruse of Washington Court House and Crystal Louise and Troy Monroe of Washington Court House; ten grandchildren, Candace (Jason) Daugherty, Carrie (James) Shephard, Cameron (Tara) Cruse, Chadd (Gabrielle) Cruse, Coty Cruse, Zachary (Kelly Pence) Monroe, Caitlyn Cruse, Joshua Monroe, Betsy Daily and Curtis Conley, Jr.; 11 great grandchildren, Chase and Aliyah Daugherty, Hayden Mercer, Devin and Marina Shephard, Emerick and Isabelle Jenkins, Elijah Hall, MacKenzie and Emma Cruse and Lucian Conley; a brother, Forest Cruse of Washington Court House; two sisters-in-law, Florence Cruse of Washington Court House and Marjorie Cruse of Pikes Peak, TX and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Christopher Conley, pastor at the Harvest Life Assemblies of God Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

