The funeral for Clarence Lee Cruse, 81, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Christopher Conley, pastor at the Harvest Life Assemblies of God Church, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Cameron, Coty and Chadd Cruse, Troy, Joshua and Zachary Monroe.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. Prayers and condolences were offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the U.S. Navy veteran, was folded by Paul Sands and Mike Curl and was presented to Clarence's widow, Louise Peters Cruse. Members of the honor guard were Sheldon Litton, Dave Frederick, Bob Everhart, Tom Slager, Cecil Ratliff, Chuck Snyder and Phil French with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Clarence, a retired forklift driver and truck driver for Mead Container, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.