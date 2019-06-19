Clarence Lee Cruse

Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Obituary
The funeral for Clarence Lee Cruse, 81, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Christopher Conley, pastor at the Harvest Life Assemblies of God Church, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Cameron, Coty and Chadd Cruse, Troy, Joshua and Zachary Monroe.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. Prayers and condolences were offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the U.S. Navy veteran, was folded by Paul Sands and Mike Curl and was presented to Clarence's widow, Louise Peters Cruse. Members of the honor guard were Sheldon Litton, Dave Frederick, Bob Everhart, Tom Slager, Cecil Ratliff, Chuck Snyder and Phil French with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Clarence, a retired forklift driver and truck driver for Mead Container, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.
Published in Record Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
