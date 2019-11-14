CLARICE M. BLACK, age 90, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:49 p.m. at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

She was born on September 4, 1929 in Pickaway County to Ernest and Marie Crago Martindill. Clarice retired from the Sugar Creek Packing Company after twenty-one years of service. She had attended the Southside Church of Christ and was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed camping, playing bingo, solitaire, and riding in her son's golf cart.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank M. Black, whom she married on September 4, 1954; eight siblings; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Black.

Survivors include her children, Randy Black, and Mark Black; grandson, Bill Black; great-grandchildren, Destiny Black, and Clayton Black; step-grandchildren, Michelle Hensley, Alicia O'Cull, and Rita O'Cull; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Faye Grisby, Louise Landrum, Wanda Harlan, and Gene Martindill. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on

Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The Order of Eastern Star Service will be held promptly at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com