Clifford Brian Dunnagan
1956 - 2020
CLIFFORD BRIAN DUNNAGAN, age 64, of Washington CH, went peacefully to the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born on April 6, 1956 in Fayette County to Clifford and Connie Schorr Dunnagan. He was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School. Brian lived all his life in Washington CH, working several years at the Gusweiler GM Center and the London Correctional Institution. Brian is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Lee Schorr; and brother-in-law, Jack Hatmacher. Survivors include his sisters, Connie Schorr Weaver, Dianne Schorr Hopkins, Sharon Schorr Johnson, Linda Dunnagan Hatmacher, and Kathleen Schorr; and special friends, David and Debbie Blakely; and Dave Reno. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside committal service will be held at the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.

Published in Record Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
