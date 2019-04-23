C. M. "CLIFF" BOWMAN, age 90, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 10:08 p.m. at Court House Manor Assisted Living.

He was born on October 29, 1928 in Vinton County, to Richard and Norma Lightfoot Bowman. He retired from CSX Railroad as a manager. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a 50 year member of the Delta Masonic Lodge #207 of McArthur, the American Legion Post #25, and also VFW Post 4964.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Erma Jean Harkins Bowman; his children, Charlotte (Michael) Jerrells, Mark (Terri) Bowman, and Tami (Tom) Bath; grandchildren, Michael Jerrells (Rebecca), Matthew (Vida) Jerrells, Jennifer Jerrells, Mark (Courtney) Bowman, Ashley (David) Berman, Brian (Michelle) Bath, and Emily Bath; great-grandchildren, Blake, Khloe, Kai, Kaden, Larissa, Aeliyah, Avery, Tess, Evelyn, and Eloise. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Donova Stickley officiating. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3:00 until the time of the service.

