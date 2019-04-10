Cody Michael Cornwell, 25, of Bloomingburg went to be with the Lord on April 6th, 2019. Born June 25th, 1993 to parents Dale and Susan (Gifford) Cornwell. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Carissa Cornwell, daughter Alexis, son Kaleb, siblings David, William, Alexander, Amber, Madison, and Olivia, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his in-laws.

Cody enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, and working on cars. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He had an irresistible smile, a joy that was captivating, and a sense of humor that could brighten the room. Cody was beloved by many and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Friday April 12th at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1-3 p.m.

