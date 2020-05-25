Colby Allen Taylor, age 54, of Washington CH passed away on May 21, 2020 just after arrival at the Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Colby was born January 26, 1966 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Joseph and Sharen (Streitenberger) Taylor. He lived all of his life in Washington CH. After graduating from Miami Trace High School in 1984, Colby found work in the truck driving industry. He had worked for Bumpus Trucking, Adkins Trucking and Triple W Express during his career. He enjoyed fishing in his down time and spending time with Lauren, his daughter. Along with his parents, Colby was preceded in death by a brother, David Taylor. Survivors include his children; John (Tricia) Taylor of WA, Jessica (Calen) McFalls of WA and Lauren Taylor of WCH; grandchildren, Colton Taylor, Connor McFalls, Addison Taylor; and siblings, Jennie Taylor and Randy Taylor (Jody Justice) both of WCH. He also leaves behind extended family and his many friends. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services have been arranged with the family through Roberts Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net
Published in Record Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020.