Connie Frizzell Marting, age 83, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital in Kissimmee.

She was born on March 4, 1937 in Cambridge, Ohio, the daughter of Robert T. and Marian (Bayless) Frizzell.

Connie was a 1955 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and homemaker.

She is survived by her two sons, Curtis Robert (Wendi) Marting of Tampa, FL, Sam Beasley (Carol) Marting, III of Raleigh, N.C.; one daughter, Christa (Ray) Marting Cullers of Kissimmee, FL; five grandchildren, Nicole (Blaine) Cullers Meador, Suzanne (Stan) Cullers Kabzinski, Elizabeth Marting, Lauren Marting, Jacob Marting; four great grandchildren, Avery Meador, Palmer Meador, Cooper Kabzinski, Chase Kabzinski; one sister, Sue (Mike) Frizzell Zint of Kissimmee, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Beasley Marting, Jr. on July 10, 2018; one sister, Carol Morehead and both parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com