Connie Jean McDaniel of Bloomingburg passed away August 20, 2020 at Mount Carmel Grove City at the age of 63, following a brief Illness.

Connie was born in Washington C.H. to the late Sam and Judy (Welch) Ward and had lived all of her life in the area. Connie was a graduate of Miami Trace High School, where she later worked as a bus driver and an office volunteer. Many may also recognize her face from Frisch's where she had worked part time for several years. She was involved in her community and served as Mayor of the Village of Bloomingburg.

Connie was an avid card player and occasionally enjoyed a good night of Bingo. She loved camping with her family, and enjoying time with her campground family as well. She was the honorary chief of the WLPD (Walnut Lake Police Department) and could often be seen "patrolling" with her trusty deputy Gus, her beloved dog, at her side. Connie enjoyed many things, but nothing compared to time spent with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Steven McDaniel; children, Sam McDaniel and his wife Jamie of Bloomingburg and Kacie Spore and her husband Jamon of IL; grandchildren, Kennedy and Maverick McDaniel and Jacie, Bentley, and Jayleigh Spore; as well as, her many cherished friends.

A memorial service and celebration of her life is planned for September 5, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Walnut Lake Campground, 9877 State Route 41, Jeffersonville, Ohio with Mike Henry officiating. Roberts Funeral Home is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the funeral home to offset her final expenses.

