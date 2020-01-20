Constance Mae (Connie) Meriweather, 91, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 7:55 p.m. at her home. She had been in failing health.

Connie was born April 16, 1928, in Ecorse, MI to Charles Clayton and Constance Gayle Keller Pyle. She was a graduate of Washington High School and lived most of her life in this community.

She formerly was business owner of Meriweather Motor Company.

Connie was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, played in the bell choir and was a member of the Altar Guild. She had been an active member of the Fayette Garden Club and served several terms as president. She was a past state secretary of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Connie loved flowers, flower arranging, birds and being outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. (Bud) Meriweather, on January 14, 1976. She was also preceded by her parents and a brother, Jack Eugene Pyle.

Connie is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John R. and Jennie Meriweather, a daughter, Susan G. Meriweather, all of Washington Court House; three grandchildren, Dr. Matthew (Dr. Pooja) Meriweather of Nashville, TN, Rob (Sara) Meriweather of Plain City and Amanda Meriweather of Washington Court House; three great grandchildren, Jaedan, Jackson and Austin Meriweather; two sisters, Dorothy (Dottie) Ervin and Shirley Stackhouse, both of Washington Court House and nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the Washington Cemetery with the Revs. Joe and Tina Fox, ministers at the Grace United Methodist Church, and Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

