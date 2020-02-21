COVA C. "MARTY" MARTIN, age 80, of Mount Sterling, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. at Mount Carmel Grove City.

He was born on June 19, 1939 in Carter County, Kentucky to Bertis and Cora Green Martin. He was a 1957 graduate of Valley High School in Lucasville, Ohio. Cova proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1957-1959. He retired from the Local Union 189 where he had worked as a plumber by trade and a Preacher by choice. Marty was a faithful member at the Anchor Baptist Church in Washington CH. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed preaching, reading his Bible, studying the book of Revelation, traveling with his wife, and being with his family.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randall Kevin Martin; and siblings, Talton (Wilma) Martin, Thelma (Charles) Marcum, Chloe (Arch) Thompson, and Walter Lee Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Sue Strawser Martin, whom he married on March 17, 1961; children, Yvonnia Gail (David) Chaffin, and Derek Martin; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole (Jeremy) Kirk, Alicia Joy (Joseph) Everts, Chelsea Marie (Derrick) Toops, Travis Thomas Randal Chaffin and his fiancé, Taylor Samantha Sollars, and Kaitlyn Olivia Martin; great-grandchildren, Zion, Silas,

Elam, Jayce, Anna, Elias, Abigail, Addelyn, and Brynlee; and sister-in-law, Karlene Martin. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Anchor Baptist Church, 456 Jamison Rd. NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor John Lewis and Pastor Steve Cowgill officiating with burial to follow at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Family and friends may visit at the church on Thursday evening from 5-8:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com