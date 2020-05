Or Copy this URL to Share



CRYSTAL RENEE SIZEMORE, age 32, of Bloomingburg, passed away peacefully from this life on Monday, May 4, 2020 at after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Please see our website for further arrangement details www.summersfuneralhome.com

