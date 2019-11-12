Curtis Elbert Fleisher, 88, of Washington Court House passed away at 5:15pm Monday, November 11, 2019 at Court House Manor in Washington Court House, Ohio. Family and loved ones were at his side.

Curtis was born October 7, 1931 in Dry Run, West Virginia to Elbert and Jennie Fleisher. Curtis was the third of five children. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet Marie Fleisher and sister Selma Botkin.

Curtis Married Janet Marie Rexrode March 31, 1956 in Janet's home church. Their son, David, was born in 1965 when the couple lived in Millersport, Ohio. The family ultimately moved to Washington Court House in 1969 when Curtis became principal of Miami Trace High School.

Curtis was a lifelong church member and was active in church leadership and activities. At the time of his passing, he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Circleville and an associate member of Fellowship Lutheran Church in Columbus. He was a firm believer that God granted him strength, courage and endurance throughout his life. He trusted in God's will for him. He never gave up. He held tight to his faith.

Curtis was active in many organizations throughout central Ohio. He was an active member of The Lions Club since 1965. He ultimately rose to the rank of District Governor representing 53 clubs in 14 counties. He led the fundraising efforts for the Ohio Lions headquarters building in Grove City, Ohio. He was active in the Masonic lodge most of his adult life – and served as Grand Master of the New Holland Lodge. He was also an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Knights of the York Cross of Honour.

Curtis began his professional career after serving two years in the Army and subsequently graduating from Capital University (bachelor's degree) and The Ohio State University (master's degree). He completed his student teaching at East High School in Columbus and taught Mathematics for several years prior to becoming a school administrator. He served as principal for several Ohio High Schools prior to his move to Miami Trace High School in 1969. Curtis was Principal at Miami Trace for 15 years – and remains the school's longest-serving Principal. Although he subsequently became an insurance professional for 30 years after his 1984 retirement from Miami Trace, his passion remained with the students, former students and people of Washington Court House and Fayette County.

When anyone asked what his profession was, he would immediately reply "I was a teacher" – followed by "I was a Principal at Miami Trace." He loved his community and enjoyed his memories of his tenure at the high school. He kept all 15 years of his MITRA yearbooks in his room at Court House Manor. If a visitor indicated they'd attended Miami Trace, he would immediately look them up. He remembered more students than he forgot.

Curtis enjoyed hobbies of maintaining an annual vegetable garden and making improvements/additions to the home he and Janet shared on route 22. He loved to tinker, shop, look for new ways to do things and help David with his classic cars. He was proud of David's music abilities and of the people in David's life.

Curtis spoke frequently lately that he was tired – and longed to be with Janet. They were married for 61 years prior to her passing in February 2018. Curtis was concerned that he would soon not be around for David, but knew David's firm support structure of friends and Partner will see him though. Curtis's greatest gift to David was showing him how to meet people and how to get to know them. With that gift, Curtis was never alone. He truly loved people; he appreciated their kindness and their thoughtfulness.

Curtis is survived by his son, David (Mike McKinley), brothers Leon Fleisher (Macy), Edwin Fleisher, sister Imogene May, dear friend Becky Bloomer, many friends and extended family around the country and his and Janet's beloved dog "Skippy".

The family sincerely thanks the staff members of Court House Manor, Fayette County Memorial and Riverside Hospitals for the loving, compassionate care shown to our dear Curtis.

Friends may call at the Summers Funeral Home, from 1-3 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019. The funeral service will begin at 3 pm with Pastor Robin Wargowsky of Fellowship Lutheran Church, officiating. A Masonic service will be held at 12:45 pm. Curtis will be buried, alongside his wife, Janet, near their parents and extended family, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Franklin, West Virginia.

Those wanting to make memorial contributions in Curtis's name are invited to contribute to the memorial funds of Trinity Lutheran Church 135 East Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Fellowship Lutheran Church, 7350 Sawmill Road, Columbus, Ohio 43235.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home, 223 W. Market St., Washington Court House, Ohio 43160. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com