Curtis J. Stalsworth, Sr., 95, went home to be with his HomeKid Family on May 6, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe, OH. He was born December 21, 1924, in Knoxville, TN, to Fred and Esta Buelah (Acuff) (Stalsworth) Curtis. Curt was married to Marianna Schneider August 26, 1955. They had four children, Curtis Jr., Elaine, Wayne, and Amy. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Lloyd, Carlos, Bobby, and Jennings W. (Fred); and two sisters, Rosabelle and Mozelle. He is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. After his father passed in 1929, Curt and three siblings were raised in the National Orphans Home, Jr. O.U.A.M and has always been proud to be a Homekid. His mother worked in the home to be near her children. He served in WWII in the Merchant Marines (1944-1947) and joined the Army during the Korean Conflict where he was a instructor with small arms training. He retired from the Railroad, but was most proud of his time (before working on the Railroad) as an elementary school teacher and after retirement tutored at Eastside Elementary School. He was a photographer, gardener, and loved to travel to find new adventures. He was a member of the Junior Home OUAM Alumni and hasn't missed a homecoming since 1947. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and ELKS. Flowers may be sent to Morrow Funeral Home, 415 E. Court St., Washington Courthouse, OH 43160. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Junior Home Alumni Association, Attention Donna Prenzlin, Treasurer, 113 Broadway Street, B.O. Box 323, Republic Ohio 44867. The note below only goes into the Record Herald, not the Tiffin or the Toledo Blade as we discussed Note: To his favorite Servers Cindy and Pam, he loved and appreciated both of you and wanted me to leave you with this song; "Good-by my little darlings, I'm leaving. Leaving you beneath the Courthouse sky. But I will always be….in your memory….Good-by my little darlings, good-by." Arrangements by Morrow Funeral Home, Washington C.H, Ohio



