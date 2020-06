Or Copy this URL to Share

Curtis Ray Ingles, age 36, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Greenfield, Ohio. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com

