Daniel Lee VanDyke, 63, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. at his home. He had been ill several months.

He was born July 28, 1957, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Robert Leo and Frances (Fran) Ellen Wissinger VanDyke. He was a 1975 graduate of Washington High School and was an avid follower of Blue Lion sports. He was a lifelong resident of this community.

For many years, he was a manager with Budget Rental Car in Columbus. He retired in 2019, after serving several years as manager of the local Wendy's restaurant.

He was a member of St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church. He took a keen interest in all aspects of the Washington Court House downtown development projects and enjoyed taking photographs of downtown buildings, often during late night walks with his beloved dog, Oakley.

Daniel is survived by a son, Daniel L. VanDyke, II of Washington Court House; his parents, Robert and Fran Wissinger VanDyke of Washington Court House; siblings, David A. (Paula) VanDyke of Zanesfield, OH; Robert J.(Mandy Ogan) VanDyke and Beth (Tim) McCane, all of Washington Court House; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other special family members.

Arrangements for services are being completed and will be announced by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

