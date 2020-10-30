1/
Daniel Lee VanDyke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial funeral mass for Daniel Lee VanDyke, 63, of Washington Court House, Ohio will be celebrated Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic by the Rev. Father Cyrus Haddad, pastor at the church. Burial of the cremains will follow in the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Daniel died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in God's Loving Arms
Cheryl Wilson Rodriguez and Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved