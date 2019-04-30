Danny Lee Lininger, age 66, of Frankfort, Ohio passed away on Monday April 29, 2019 at home.

He was born on June 25, 1952 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the son of Forrest B. and Betty Lou (Skinner) Lininger.

He was a 1970 graduate of Washington C.H. High School and retired from Baxla Oil where he served as a truck driver. He later was employed at YUSA in Washington C.H. where he was a security guard. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and ping pong player.

He is survived by his mother Betty Lou Lininger of Washington C.H.; one daughter, Heidi (Ryan) Morris of Frankfort; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Kortney Morris; two sisters, Debbie Burnem of Washington C.H., Cheryle (Bruce) Shiltz of Greenfield; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia (Baxla) Lininger on May 22, 2015; and his father Forrest B. Lininger.

Memorial Service will be 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 3 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will take place in the Greenfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road, Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com