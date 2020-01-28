Darlene Cunningham 62, of Bookwalter, Ohio passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 at Fayette Memorial Hospital. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 18, 1957 to the late John and Betty Long Blouse.

In addition to her parents Darlene is preceded in death by her sister Shelly Pennington.

Darlene is survived by her Husband Rick Cunningham sons two Ricky(Heidi) Cunningham of Commercial Point, Ohio and Matt (Kim) Cunningham of Colliers WV, two brothers Ernie (Cathy) Blouse of Bookwalter, Ed (Rigina) Blouse of Wilmington, four sisters Melody (Gary Neff) Ratliff, of Mt. Sterling , Melinda (Harold) Little of Bloomingburg, Josie (Billy) Hensley of Bookwalter, grandchild Ashli Cunningham of Greenville.

Funeral service will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Sedalia Christian Union Church 60 South St. Midway, Ohio 43151 with Rev. Bobby Thomas and Rev. Gordon Ells officiating burial will follow at Bloomingburg cemetery. Friends and family may call at the church from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday January 30,2020.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

