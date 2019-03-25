David A. Dailey, 67, of Washington CH passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Fayette Memorial Hospital following an extended Illness.

David was born on December 10, 1951 in Jamestown to the late Willard F. and Thelma A. (Jordan) Dailey. He was a graduate of Greenview High School.

Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by a son, Benny James, and a brother, Jim Dailey.

Survivors include his soul mate and best friend of 36 years, Kathy Cash; children, Henry Dailey of Lucasville, Cletus (April) Dailey of FL, David (Melissa) Dailey of FL, Kevin (Tiffany) Cash and Becky (Jason) Groves; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Ed Dailey (Pauline Bryant); a sister, Sharon (Chuck) Allen; and many extended family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington CH with Pastor Joy Stanforth officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11am until the time of service.

