DAVID ALBERT GARDNER, age 66, of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 5:41 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 5, 1953 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Kenneth and Dorothy Blazier Gardner. He was a 1971 graduate of Wheeling High School. After graduation, he attended West Liberty University in West Virginia and then became co-owner/operator of Fingar Auto Repair. After relocating to Ohio, David was employed at Mac Tools for many years where he worked as a Customer Service Manager; he and his late wife also owned and operated Janice Gardner's Point Realty in Washington CH. David was a member of the Grace Community Church. He was a devoted father and husband who was beloved by his family. In his free time, David enjoyed shooting and collecting guns and knives. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

David is preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife of forty-one years and mother of his children, Janice Linn Gardner.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Lynn Moss Gardner, whom he married on October 26, 2018; children, Laura (Craig) Gardner-Miller, David (Alicia) Gardner, Jason (Morgan) Gardner, Kristen (Billy) Frederick, Christina Gomer, Tara (Jonathon) Bannorra-Breisch, and Tiffany (Chad) Thuma; grandchildren, Dillon, Madden, Jackson, Wesley, Haley, Alexis, Chloe, Rylan, Katelyn, Bexley, Blake, Conner, Caden, Ashleigh, Cohlin, Brooke, Zakary, Leo, Raelynn, Carys, and Maddox; and one great-grandson, Kendrix. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Summers Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jay Lucas officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

