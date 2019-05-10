David E. Merritt, 80, of London, KY, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Lexington, KY. He was born on Saturday, February 11, 1939 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the son of the later Carl and Gladys Shaw Merritt. He married the former Cleda Stapleton on December 7, 1957 and she preceded him in death on June 10, 2016.

He is survived by three children; Patricia (Chris) Jenkins of Indianapolis, IN, Lee Roy Merritt of London, KY and Brenda Merritt of Corbin, KY, fourteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren, five sisters; Joyce Powell of Washington CH, Linda Dungan of Columbus, Shirley Crawford and Mary Blair of Washington CH and Bonnie Fleener of Bedford, IN, two brothers; Benjamin Merritt of Washington CH and Phillip Merritt of Greenfield. He was preceded in death by one daughter; Betty Lou Merritt, two sons; Tommy and David Merritt, one sister; Ruth Merritt and six brothers; Don, Rodger, Herbie, Jerry, Norman and Danny Merritt.

David was a 1957 graduate of the Edward Lee McClain High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a contractor and built several homes in the area. David had attended the House of Prayer in Washington C.H.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the ANDERSON-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Greenfield with Pastor Ken Burchett officiating. Burial will follow in Gilboa Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield. Family and friends may visit with David's family on Monday at the funeral home from 11a.m. to the time of the service.