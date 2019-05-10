David E. Merritt

Guest Book
  • "You were a wonderful big brother; always thinking of others."
    - Bonnie Lou Fleener
  • "You will always live in our hearts and prayers."
    - Mary Blair
Service Information
Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home
306 South Washington Street
Greenfield, OH
45123
(937)-381-3066
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home
306 South Washington Street
Greenfield, OH 45123
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David E. Merritt, 80, of London, KY, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Lexington, KY. He was born on Saturday, February 11, 1939 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the son of the later Carl and Gladys Shaw Merritt. He married the former Cleda Stapleton on December 7, 1957 and she preceded him in death on June 10, 2016.

He is survived by three children; Patricia (Chris) Jenkins of Indianapolis, IN, Lee Roy Merritt of London, KY and Brenda Merritt of Corbin, KY, fourteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren, five sisters; Joyce Powell of Washington CH, Linda Dungan of Columbus, Shirley Crawford and Mary Blair of Washington CH and Bonnie Fleener of Bedford, IN, two brothers; Benjamin Merritt of Washington CH and Phillip Merritt of Greenfield. He was preceded in death by one daughter; Betty Lou Merritt, two sons; Tommy and David Merritt, one sister; Ruth Merritt and six brothers; Don, Rodger, Herbie, Jerry, Norman and Danny Merritt.

David was a 1957 graduate of the Edward Lee McClain High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a contractor and built several homes in the area. David had attended the House of Prayer in Washington C.H.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the ANDERSON-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Greenfield with Pastor Ken Burchett officiating. Burial will follow in Gilboa Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield. Family and friends may visit with David's family on Monday at the funeral home from 11a.m. to the time of the service.
Published in Record Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.