David Eugene Funk, 73, of New Holland, Ohio died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 12:35 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he had been a patient since Saturday.

David was born May 8, 1946, in New Holland, Ohio to David Milton and Sarah Jeannette May Funk. He was a 1964 graduate of Miami Trace High School and lived his younger in New Holland before moving to El Cajon, CA in 1986. He returned to New Holland in 2018.

He was a machinist for Chemtronics Aerospace in El Cajon for 32 years before his retirement in 2018.

David served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and an avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider. He loved his family, particularly his grandchildren and great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death his parents; a brother, Paul E. Funk and a sister, Mary Ellen Pratt.

David is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David Travis Funk and his wife, Tanya, of New Holland; three grandchildren, David R., Chelsea M. and Sara M. Funk; a great granddaughter, "Baby B" and two sisters, Peggy Lee Blosser and Pauline Wilson.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in the New Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Dunham, pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when conditions permit.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

