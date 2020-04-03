David Eugene Funk (1946 - 2020)
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
New Holland Cemetery
Obituary
A private graveside service for David Eugene Funk, 73, of New Holland was held Friday, April 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the New Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Dunham, pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating. Members of the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department and David's Harley biker friends formed an honor guard. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

David, a retired machinist for Chemtronics Aeronautics, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a short illness.
Published in Record Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
