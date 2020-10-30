1/1
David Gene Armstrong
David Gene Armstrong, age 72, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Portsmouth on November 15, 1947, he was the son of Edith Curnutte Jarrell, and step-son of Joseph Jarrell, who preceded him in death. Gene is also preceded in death by his wife, Joy Frisbie Armstrong, who passed in 2012. Gene loved fishing and hunting. He enjoyed listening to music, building things, and working on old cars. Gene especially loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He attended Life Church in Kissimmee. Gene is survived by his daughters: Jackie Gula, Misty Seitz of Clermont, FL, and Jennifer (Eduardo) Matos of Kissimmee, FL; special nephew, John (Linda) Frisbie. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren: Brittany and Wesley Carnicom, Tiffany and Aaron Newton, Eddie David, Mya, Gabriel, and Journey Matos; great-grandchildren: Cadence, Cianna, Zoey, Khloe, and soon to arrive, Ellie; siblings: Tom Armstrong, John (Dottie) Jarrell, Edith York, Evelyn Corwin and Linda Jarrell; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10:30-12 Noon, when a funeral service will begin. Burial to follow at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
(937) 584-2431
