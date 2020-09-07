1/1
David Lee Whiteside
David Lee Whiteside, 82, of Miamisburg, Ohio died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 6:35 a.m. at the Hospice of Middletown where he had been a patient since September 2 after battling complications from a fall.

David was born August 4, 1938, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Wendell Leroy and Sara Amelia Stanley Whiteside. He was a 1956 graduate of Washington High School and attended The Ohio State University and Wilmington College.

He was employed by Montgomery Ward and Company in various management positions and his career took him to cities in Ohio, Indiana and finally to Duluth, MN where he resided with his wife for 25 years. After his retirement with Montgomery Ward, he and his wife operated a successful travel agency until their retirement in 2004, at which time they moved to Miamisburg to be closer to David's parents.

David proudly served in the Army Security Agency of the United States Army in Frankfurt, Germany during the Vietnam War. David met his future wife, the former Margit Scherer, while in Germany.

Following his honorable discharge, he and Margit kept in contact for two years after which time Margit came for a visit. They were married January 22, 1966.

David was a loving and caring husband and always full of optimism. He was such a great handyman and loved antique cars of which he had a profound knowledge.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Margit, are two brothers, William Whiteside and his wife, Marilynn, of Boca Raton, FL and Michael W. Whiteside of West Carrollton, OH; two sisters, Jane Geanangle of Columbus, Ohio and Linda Secord and her husband, William, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the Bloomingburg Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Brooks, pastor at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Middletown, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005 or National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

Published in Record Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
