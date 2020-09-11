A graveside service for David Lee Whiteside, 82, of Miamisburg, Ohio was held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Bloomingburg Cemetery the Rev. Matt Brooks, pastor at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. The flag which draped the casket of the Army veteran of the Vietnam War was presented to Mr. Whiteside's widow, Margit Scherer Whiteside. Mike Whiteside gave a tribute in memory of his brother.

Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

David, a retired Montgomery Ward manager, died September 5, 2020, at The Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.