DAVID LEROY BURLILE, age 64, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 6:13 p.m. at Select Specialty Care in Columbus.

He was born on October 23, 1954 in Fayette County to Chester and Ellen Seymour Burlile. He was a graduate of Washington High School. David had worked for many years as the Supervisor in the Village of Bloomingburg for the Waste Water and Street Department. He was also a volunteer for the BPM Fire Department for over ten years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, wood-working, and working on his cars.

David was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, Andy Jackson; and sister, Frankie Jean Jackson.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Reed Burlile, whom he married on November 23, 2007; children, Jennifer Wilson, David Burlile Jr., Karla Burlile, and Brandy Merritt; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend, Charles "Doddle" (Anna Mae) Ward Sr. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow at the Dennison Chapel Cemetery in Mount Sterling. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4-8:00 p.m.