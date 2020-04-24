Debbie J. Thompson, age 64, of Washington Court House, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on April 4, 1956 in Xenia, OH. The daughter of James and Shirley (Storer) Noes. She graduated from Greeneview High School class of 1974.

Debbie was a waitress for many years at several different restaurants. She also worked as a driver for Fayette Transportation, where she made many friendships. She enjoyed going to yard sales, festivals and spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband, David Thompson whom she married on July 4, 2016. Also left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Michelle (Michael) Odel of Washington Court House; Mother, Shirley Noes of Bloomington; Granddaughter, Rhiannon VanZant of Washington Court House; Two sisters, Tammy (Jerry) Sloan of Salt Lake City, Tina (Don) Teynor of Jamestown; Step children Crystal (Terry) Cox of Good Hope, Jeanie (Tom) Armstrong of Washington Court House, David (Tina) Thompson of Sabina, Charlie (Denise) Thompson of Greenfield; numerous nieces and nephews, step grandchildren and her loving feline companion, Tiger.

She was preceded in death by her father James "Bud" Noes.

Private Funeral Services were held at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial followed in Good Hope Cemetery.