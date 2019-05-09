Deborah L. Cagg, age 65, of Washington C.H., Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born on July 15, 1953 in Greenfield, the daughter of Edward and Mildred (Evans) Taylor.

She was a 1971 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. Most recently she was employed at Walmart Pharmacy in Washington C.H., and prior to this she was employed at Greenfield Research and the U.S. Shoe Factory in Greenfield.

She is survived by one son, Robert David (Tammy) Cagg of Washington C.H.; two daughters, Stacy L. Matthews of Washington C.H., Amanda D. Faulconer of South Vienna; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Barrett of Greenfield, Linda (Peanut) Edwards of Greenfield; one brother, Roger Taylor of Jeffersonville; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Fiancé, Richard Woods; two brothers, Richard and Bobby Taylor; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a visitation will be 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday, May 13 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. There will not be a service observed.

