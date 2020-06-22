Deborah L. Campbell, 67, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 7, 1952, to Thomas and Geneta (Reed) Head, who survive and reside in Chillicothe. On June 16, 2007, she married John M. Campbell, who survives.

Also surviving are her son Jason Kassovic; her daughter-in-law Leanna Kassovic; grandsons Dylan and Aaron Kassovic, all of Louisville, KY; her sister Sheryl (Barry) Reynolds, of Carmel, IN; a niece Brooke Reynolds; and several aunts, uncles and cousins, including a special cousin Kim Wheeler. She was predeceased by a nephew Taylor Reynolds.

Deborah was a special education teacher with the Washington C.H. City Schools and retired in 2018, although she continued to substitute. She attended Adena Road Church of Christ and she was an avid dog lover.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, June 25, at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Jason Thomas officiating. Inurnment will follow in Twin Twp. Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2pm Thursday prior to the service. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, the chapel will be limited to 50 people and attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd., Suite A, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.