DEBRA SUE "DEBBIE" COLLINS, age 61, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. at her home.

She was born on April 30, 1959 in Fayette County to Clyde and Patsy (Campbell) Hurles. Debbie owned and operated the Dew Drop Inn on Rose Avenue for many years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, and sister. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, collecting snow globes, and she loved Christmas.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Christopher Haley Cowman.

Survivors include her husband, Jeffery Lee Collins, whom she married on December 24, 2003; children, Brian Cowman, Sunny Cowman Miller, Travis Collins, Brian Collins, and Dustin (Heather) Cowman; twenty grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson coming soon; and sisters, Sherry (Luckie) Grim, Pam Ball, Kristle (Jason) Fox, and Serina (Richard) Downard. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of special friends.

The funeral service will be he held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.