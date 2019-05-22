Delbert Junior Drake, age 78, of Wilmington and formerly Washington Court House, passed at home, surrounded by his family and loved ones on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Sabina on September 11, 1940, he was the first child and only son of the late Floyd Drake and Dorothy Morris Drake Reed. Delbert is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sarah Gilliland Drake. The two were united in marriage on March 12, 1961. Delbert attended Jeffersonville High School, Class of 1959. He was a member of the Methodist Church and retired from Pennington Bakery in Washington Court House. In addition to his wife, Delbert is survived by their sons, Robert (Denise Fields) Drake of Hillsboro and Bryan (Treasa Brannon) Drake of Martinsville. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren: Bryan 'Mouse' Drake, Heather (Kyle) Rudduck, and Casey (Patrick Beatty) Drake; great grandchildren: Eric, McKenzie, Nicholas, and Addison Pence and Kolton, Kameron, and Kennedy Rudduck; along with sister, Shirley Drake Phillips; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Delbert was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sibyl Drake; twin great-grandsons, Austin and Dillon Pence; and sisters, Libby Drake McKee and Connie Drake Allen. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10-12 Noon; a graveside service and burial to follow at Sabina Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.