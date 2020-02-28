Delbert William Knisley, Sr., age 83, of Washington C.H. passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of February 27, 2020.

Delbert was born in Highland County to the late Donald and Inez (McDaniels) Knisley. He was a veteran of the US Army. Following his service, he worked at Mead Containers for over 30 years followed by many years at Yeoman Radio and TV repair. He was very skilled with his hands and had a knack for small motor and engine repair.

Delbert is survived by his wife, the former Judy Leugers, whom he married on November 23, 1981; his children, Delbert (Sarina) Knisley, Jr of MD, George Lane (Rana Unger) of WCH, and Karen (Chester) Shepherd and Cynthia Lane, all of Hillsboro; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; as well as, his many friends.

A funeral service is planned for 7pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home with pastor Keith Clary officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 5pm until the time of service.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net