Della Alltop
Della Alltop 79, of Bloomingburg, Ohio passed away on October 28, 2020 at Fayette Memorial Hospital.

Della was born in Huntington, WV on December 15, 1940 to the late John and Ruby Brown Fife. Della is preceded in death by her husband Ephraim Alltop in 2013.

Della had worked as a Pharmacy Aid for Orient Correctional Institution and was a former Volunteer at Deer Creek State Park.

In addition to her parents and husband, Della is proceeded in death by her grandson Josh Alltop.

Della is survived by her son's Jack (Diana) Alltop of Bloomingburg Joseph Alltop of Dayton, John (Shellie) Alltop of Bloomingburg and James Alltop of Beavercreek, daughter Dianne Shoemaker of Washington C.H., 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at 1:00PM at The Morrow Funeral Home, Washington Court House with Pastor Larry Groves officiating. Burial will be in the Bloomingburg cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00Am until time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Fayette County Humanin Society.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrow Funeral Home
415 E Court St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-2590
