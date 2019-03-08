Delores Catherine Meinert, age 94, known to her friends as "Tootie", passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House where she had been a patient two weeks.

She was born in Davenport, Iowa on July 24, 1924, the daughter of Wendlin (Ben) and Gladys Mengel. She was raised by her stepmother, Delocia Mengel, and told stories about the Mengel Meat Market at 4th and Marquette Streets in Davenport that her father owned.

She met the love of her life, Walter T. Meinert at a dance where his dress white Navy uniform caught her attention and they were married shortly thereafter on October 24, 1946. They moved to the Western Hills area of Cincinnati in 1948, when Walter joined Emery Industries Chemical Company. Tootie managed an active household with three children and a husband who traveled the world for work. She could whip up a four-course dinner for visiting executives from other countries at the drop of a hat and she proudly kept a pantry stocked for such occasions. Her signature dinner party included a standing rib roast, Ceasar salad, green beans, potatoes, and a homemade pie. She made the best pie crust in the world and she loved using fresh fruit in her pies. Tootie was a Girl Scout Leader, a Boy Scout Den Mother, PTA volunteer, and an avid bridge player, tennis partner, and golfer. She started the Western Hills Ladies Bridge Club and was a longtime member of the ladies golf league at Hidden Valley golf course in Indiana. Tootie was a proud member of the Westwood Women's Club and the Cincinnati Woman's Club, where she took photography classes and exhibited many of her prize photos. She was most proud of having purchased a time share in Tennessee without consulting her husband first, a story she loved telling. She felt lucky to travel frequently and accompanied Walt on many trips to Europe over the years. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and took an active interest in their lives.

Walt died in 2007, but she is survived by her children, Susan (Patrick Clancy, deceased), Lawrence (Georgia Yuan), and Walter Jr, (Robin), and grandchildren Kimberley, James, Zachary (Tiffany), and Megan.

We will miss her competitive game playing spirit, her love of shrimp cocktails on the screened in porch overlooking the shore, her fashion sense that often included hats, sparkly clothing, and matching shoes, and her love of life.

A private visitation and service will be held at Parkview Chapel,

Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Friday, March 15, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House, Ohio.

