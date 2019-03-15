The funeral for Delores Catherine Meinert, 94, of Washington Court House, formerly of Cincinnati, was held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Parkside Chapel in Rest Haven Cemetery in Blue Ash, Ohio, with Paul Burden, pastor at the St. Peter/St. Paul United Church of Christ, officiating. Sue Clancey, Lawrence Meinert and Walter T. Meinert, Jr. each gave a tribute in memory of their mother.

Burial was in the Rest Haven Cemetery under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Mrs. Meinert, widow of Walter T. Meinert, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House.