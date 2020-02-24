Delorise E. Rutherford, 73, of New Holland, Ohio died Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:40 p.m. shortly after arrival at Madison Health in London, Ohio. She had been in failing health.

Delorise was born August 21, 1946, at Madison Mills in Fayette County, Ohio to Ray David and Allie Frances Jester Puckett. She lived most of her life in Pickaway County and the New Holland community where she was a devoted housewife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Donald, Charles and Kenneth Puckett.

Delorise is survived by her husband, Robert Rutherford, whom she married December 28, 1964; three children, Diane Rutherford and her boyfriend, Terry Carl, of Washington Court House, Robert "Golly" Rutherford, Jr. of New Holland and Carolyn Rayburn and her husband, D.J., of Washington Court House; seven grandchildren, Danielle Rhoads, Christopher Taylor, Jr. and his girlfriend, Amy Joseph, Robert Kaelbli and his girlfriend, Heather Moore, Troy Shiltz, Natosha, Donnie and Dustin Rayburn; nine great grandchildren, Kaelyn Upthegrove, Haiden Rhoads, Miracle Kaelbli, Christopher Taylor, III, Allison Rhoads, Mason Rhoads, Robert Kaelbli, Jr., Kensen Rhoads and baby boy Taylor to be born in April; three sisters, Shirley Wilson, Evelyn Minshall and Marlene Shadley; several nieces and nephews including Ray and Jason Minshall, Rex Wilson, Brandi and Joshua Puckett and her beloved fur babies, Baby and Chunkers and her protector, Fitzy.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

