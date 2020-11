Dennis J. Goodbar, age 69, of Bowersville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Littleton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the Goodbar family.