DEREK ROSS STOCKWELL, age 31, of Valley Village, California, previously of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.

He was born on February 8, 1988 in Fayette County to Creg Francis and Cheryl Lynn Emrick Stockwell. He was a 2006 graduate of Washington High School. Derek furthered his education at Cedarville University and graduated in 2010 with a major in history education and a minor in Bible. He had worked at Spring Hill Camps in Indiana and Michigan during summer breaks from school and then full-time until he moved to Los Angeles, California in July of 2013. Derek then landed a job at Universal Studios where he worked as a character actor, trainer, and project manager. He was an extremely talented stage actor who performed in such productions as Beauty and the Beast, Sherlock's Last Case, The Miracle Worker, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Tuesdays with Morrie, to name just a few. As a result of his acting abilities, he received a DayTony Award for a Supporting Role in The Miracle Worker and a second DayTony for Outstanding Actor in Tuesdays with Morrie. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, playing video games, reading, and he had a love for animals. He will always be remembered for his humanitarianism, his kindness, his beautiful smile, and giving the best hugs.

Derek was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Leo Emrick, and Marion Stockwell; and his beloved canine, Benji.

Survivors include his loving parents, Creg and Cheryl Stockwell; brother, Brandon Creg (Colleen McCulla) Stockwell; and grandmothers, Nadine Emrick, and Shirley Stockwell. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of special friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the .

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 US Highway 35 NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Monday evening from 4-8:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.