1/1
Destiny Dawn Brill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Destiny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DESTINY DAWN BRILL, age 27, of Columbus, formerly of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 6:43 p.m. at Nationwide Children's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on July 21, 1993 in Hillsboro, Ohio to Robert Brill Jr. and Adrienne Gustin Long. She participated in the home-schooling program through Washington High School and graduated in 2011. Destiny had worked for the Macy's Corporate Office & Headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio for several years. She enjoyed playing video games, collecting elephants, raising her dogs, visiting the ocean, and being with her family and friends.

Destiny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimmy Gustin, and John and Wanda Hites; and uncle, Jack Brill.

Survivors include her parents, Robert Brill Jr., Adrienne Long, and Sam Long; grandparents, Robert Brill Sr., and Sonny and Virginia Nichols; her fiancé, Corey Glenn Kelly; her son, Zairian Williams; and siblings, Ray Brill, Tacara (Ricky) Long, Moriah (Ben) Temple, Tiffany (Dustin) Smith, and Gabrielle Brill and her significant other, Cody Elliot. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved