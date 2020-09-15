DESTINY DAWN BRILL, age 27, of Columbus, formerly of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 6:43 p.m. at Nationwide Children's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on July 21, 1993 in Hillsboro, Ohio to Robert Brill Jr. and Adrienne Gustin Long. She participated in the home-schooling program through Washington High School and graduated in 2011. Destiny had worked for the Macy's Corporate Office & Headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio for several years. She enjoyed playing video games, collecting elephants, raising her dogs, visiting the ocean, and being with her family and friends.

Destiny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimmy Gustin, and John and Wanda Hites; and uncle, Jack Brill.

Survivors include her parents, Robert Brill Jr., Adrienne Long, and Sam Long; grandparents, Robert Brill Sr., and Sonny and Virginia Nichols; her fiancé, Corey Glenn Kelly; her son, Zairian Williams; and siblings, Ray Brill, Tacara (Ricky) Long, Moriah (Ben) Temple, Tiffany (Dustin) Smith, and Gabrielle Brill and her significant other, Cody Elliot. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com