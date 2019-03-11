Dewey E. Ackley 58 of Washington Courthouse passed away Wednesday February 27th, 2019, born in Washington Courthouse on February 12th, 1961 to the late Richard and Lula Ackley.

Dewey is also preceded in death by wife Diane Bell Ackley, and son, Dewey Edward Ackley II.

Dewey is survived by his sisters and their life partners; Juanita Spears & Gene Hadley, Sarah & Ronald Helmick, Bernice Grooms & Frank Stolzenberg, of Washington C.H. His brother's and their life partners, Richard & Deanne Ackley of Marion North Carolina, John & Karla Ackley of Good Hope. In addition, Dewey is survived by an esteemed step-son, Trevor Lamar, second-hand mom, Joyce Halter, and exceptional ally, Donna Hughes.

Many nieces and nephews survive with life partners; James & Marie Stolzenburg, Roni & Randall Thomas, BJ Ackley, Debbie & Rick Bainter, Jodi Unger, Kelli & Bryan Bartruff. Further, many great nieces and nephews, each of whom added a unique and lovely contribution to Dewey's life story.

Memorial service is to be held at Morrow's Funeral Home in Washington Court House on Saturday March 16th 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of Ohio.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME WASHINGTON C.H., Ohio

